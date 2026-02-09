Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) vs. Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Financial Comparison

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) and Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 51.40% 8.34% 1.70% Franklin BSP Realty Trust 38.83% 8.86% 1.91%

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $303.67 million 4.95 -$119.64 million $0.89 12.15 Franklin BSP Realty Trust $210.45 million 3.96 $95.88 million $0.80 12.76

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Franklin BSP Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin BSP Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Franklin BSP Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 4 3 0 2.43 Franklin BSP Realty Trust 1 1 3 0 2.40

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus target price of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 0.60%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.19%. Given Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin BSP Realty Trust is more favorable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Dividends

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out 112.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out 177.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats Franklin BSP Realty Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). BSP’s investment strategy focuses on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage investments consisting almost exclusively of ARM Agency Securities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s securities consisted of Agency Securities classified as available-for-sale and Residential mortgage securities classified as held-to-maturity.

