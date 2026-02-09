Financial Review: First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) versus Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Coastal Financial has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northwest Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coastal Financial and First Northwest Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Financial $661.22 million 2.01 $46.99 million $3.04 28.93 First Northwest Bancorp $118.64 million 0.83 -$4.19 million $0.72 14.39

Coastal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest Bancorp. First Northwest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coastal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Financial and First Northwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Financial 7.11% 10.16% 1.05% First Northwest Bancorp 5.35% 4.23% 0.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coastal Financial and First Northwest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Financial 1 0 5 1 2.86 First Northwest Bancorp 1 2 1 0 2.00

Coastal Financial currently has a consensus target price of $128.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.55%. First Northwest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.31%. Given Coastal Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coastal Financial is more favorable than First Northwest Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.2% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coastal Financial beats First Northwest Bancorp on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coastal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, commercial lines of credit, capital call lines working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products; owner and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat and recreational vehicle, and secured term loans, as well as personal lines of credit, including overdraft protection. In addition, it provides remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct and reciprocal deposit services; and debit cards. Further, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services, as well as Banking as a Service (BaaS), a platform that allows broker dealers and digital financial service providers to offer their customers banking services. Coastal Financial Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also originates one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. First Northwest Bancorp operates branch offices in Clallam, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, and Whatcom Counties, Washington. First Northwest Bancorp was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.