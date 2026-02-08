PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) & Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Head-To-Head Contrast

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Free Report) and Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $5,942.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 191,062.1%. Wienerberger pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wienerberger pays out 305.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A $18,720.72 0.00 Wienerberger N/A N/A N/A $0.04 189.78

This table compares PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and Wienerberger”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wienerberger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and Wienerberger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A Wienerberger N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and Wienerberger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wienerberger 0 1 1 1 3.00

About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and consulting, mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities. In addition, it engages in the information system, investment, freight forwarding, stevedoring, sea transportation, service logistic management, outsourcing, and building materials businesses, as well as procures public goods and services. The company was formerly known as PT Semen Gresik (Persero) Tbk and changed its name to PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in January 2013. PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Jakarta Selatan, Indonesia.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage. It also provides water management and wastewater disposal, supplies energy, data transfer, and special products; and pipe system solution to infrastructure, buildings, and agriculture. Wienerberger AG was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

