Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Given New C$175.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$190.00 to C$175.00 in a report issued on Sunday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 45.61% from the stock’s current price.

TRI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC World Markets cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$183.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Saturday. Huber Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$183.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$285.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$175.86.

Shares of TRI stock traded down C$0.77 on Friday, hitting C$120.18. 1,434,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$171.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$207.96. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$116.21 and a one year high of C$299.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.76 billion for the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 5.6395803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed underlying strength — TRI reported C$1.47 EPS and C$2.76B revenue with a 32% net margin, reinforcing profitability and supporting the company’s AI-related growth narrative. Q4 Earnings Highlights

Q4 results showed underlying strength — TRI reported C$1.47 EPS and C$2.76B revenue with a 32% net margin, reinforcing profitability and supporting the company’s AI-related growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Management framed recent weakness in software/AI stocks as sentiment-driven rather than fundamental, a message aimed at calming investors and defending valuation. CEO Comments on Software Stocks

Management framed recent weakness in software/AI stocks as sentiment-driven rather than fundamental, a message aimed at calming investors and defending valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage includes full Q4 earnings call transcripts and writeups highlighting revenue growth and AI initiatives — useful for investors wanting detail but not a clear immediate catalyst. Earnings Call Transcript

Market coverage includes full Q4 earnings call transcripts and writeups highlighting revenue growth and AI initiatives — useful for investors wanting detail but not a clear immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple major banks cut price targets today — TD lowered its target to C$175 (from C$285), BMO to C$165 (from C$275), and CIBC to C$140 (from C$183). Though several firms kept buy/outperform ratings, the across‑the‑board target reductions are putting downward pressure on the share price. BayStreet.CA Analyst Ratings

Multiple major banks cut price targets today — TD lowered its target to C$175 (from C$285), BMO to C$165 (from C$275), and CIBC to C$140 (from C$183). Though several firms kept buy/outperform ratings, the across‑the‑board target reductions are putting downward pressure on the share price. Negative Sentiment: National Bank also trimmed its target on adjusted valuation assumptions, adding to the negative analyst tone and raising questions about near‑term valuation multiples. National Bank Cuts Target

Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada’s Thomson and the United Kingdom’s Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE. Since the divestiture, the company is more concentrated on selling its flagship legal data and software, WestLaw, and its tax accounting software, OneSource. In addition, the company does hold a significant investment in the publicly traded Tradeweb, which operates a fixed income exchange.

