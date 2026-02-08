Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 441,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,279 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $127,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 400.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.17, for a total value of $247,251.79. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,421,948.97. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $268,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,106.64. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 16,637 shares of company stock worth $5,331,276 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII stock opened at $398.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.41 and a 12-month high of $436.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $362.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Melius Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.63.

More Huntington Ingalls Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Ingalls Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: HII reported $4.04 EPS vs. $3.72 consensus and revenue of $3.48B (up ~15.7% y/y), driven by broad segment strength — a core reason for bullish investor reaction. GlobeNewswire: Q4 Results

Q4 beat: HII reported $4.04 EPS vs. $3.72 consensus and revenue of $3.48B (up ~15.7% y/y), driven by broad segment strength — a core reason for bullish investor reaction. Positive Sentiment: Program milestone — successful sea trials of the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) reduce technical/program risk on a high-value program and support backlog visibility and future revenue recognition. Naval News: Sea Trials

Program milestone — successful sea trials of the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) reduce technical/program risk on a high-value program and support backlog visibility and future revenue recognition. Positive Sentiment: Medium-term outlook tightened up — HII raised its medium-term shipbuilding growth target to ~6%, signaling management confidence in sustained demand for naval shipbuilding. This supports longer-term revenue and margin expectations. MSN: Growth Target

Medium-term outlook tightened up — HII raised its medium-term shipbuilding growth target to ~6%, signaling management confidence in sustained demand for naval shipbuilding. This supports longer-term revenue and margin expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/style support — coverage pieces highlighting HII as a long-term growth stock (Zacks style/coverage) can draw additional investor interest and buy-side flows. Zacks: Growth Thesis

Analyst/style support — coverage pieces highlighting HII as a long-term growth stock (Zacks style/coverage) can draw additional investor interest and buy-side flows. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus ($12.7B–$13.1B); guidance keeps expectations anchored but doesn’t materially change the story unless management updates margins or cash-flow outlook. GlobeNewswire: Guidance

FY‑2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus ($12.7B–$13.1B); guidance keeps expectations anchored but doesn’t materially change the story unless management updates margins or cash-flow outlook. Negative Sentiment: Near-term cash-flow warning — management said it expects negative free cash flow in the current quarter, which sparked an earlier intraday pullback and remains a risk for valuation and near-term returns. Reuters: Negative FCF

Near-term cash-flow warning — management said it expects negative free cash flow in the current quarter, which sparked an earlier intraday pullback and remains a risk for valuation and near-term returns. Negative Sentiment: Investors flagged cash-flow and working-capital dynamics on the earnings call and in coverage pieces, which could cap multiple expansion until cash conversion improves. Seeking Alpha: Cash Flow Concern

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

