Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Acquired by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 233.3% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $61.99 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.