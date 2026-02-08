Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $186.5 billion-$190.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.0 billion.
NYSE CNC opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $66.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94.
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.41 billion. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
- Positive Sentiment: Centene guided to adjusted EPS of $3.00 for FY‑2026, above consensus, and said profit should be above Wall Street expectations — a sign management expects cost stabilization. Centene sees 2026 profit above estimates signaling stabilizing costs (Reuters)
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat estimates ($49.73B vs. ~$48.4B) and revenue rose ~22% YoY, driven by PDP and Marketplace growth — top‑line strength that supports future scale. Centene Q4 results and press release (MarketBeat)
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts/upgrades are framing the pullback as a buying opportunity after the stock’s earlier drop, which could attract tactical interest if costs improve. Centene Is On The Mend After A Hefty Fall (Seeking Alpha)
- Neutral Sentiment: Company released its earnings call transcript and slide deck — useful for investors parsing management’s details on Medicaid remediation and cost actions. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)
- Neutral Sentiment: Local PR items (Health Net community events) are positive for brand/marketing but unlikely to move the stock materially. Health Net and Pro Football Hall of Fame event (PR Newswire)
- Negative Sentiment: Centene reported a Q4 GAAP/adjusted loss (about $1.19 EPS vs. a year‑ago profit), citing rising medical costs that drove a >$1B hit — a key driver of the selloff. Centene Reports $1 Billion Loss (Forbes)
- Negative Sentiment: Medicaid membership declined, and management gave a mixed revenue outlook — revenue guidance ($186.5B–$190.5B) came in below consensus, raising concerns about near‑term growth and margin recovery. Centene Takes A Hit As Medicaid Membership Shrinks (Benzinga)
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and news outlets highlighted the mixed 2026 outlook and ongoing medical-cost pressure despite top‑line growth — the primary reason investors moved to sell. Centene Swings to Loss Despite Higher Revenue (WSJ)
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Centene by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.
Centene’s offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.
