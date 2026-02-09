Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $60.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.41). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 270.62% and a net margin of 5.12%.The firm had revenue of $459.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 623.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 163.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) is a premier live entertainment company focused on producing and hosting a wide range of events across North America. Established as a separate publicly traded entity in April 2020 through a spin-off from Madison Square Garden Company, MSGE owns and operates iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York City, Radio City Music Hall, The Chicago Theatre and Sphere in Las Vegas. These facilities serve as flagship stages for concerts, sports events, family shows and cultural performances.

The company’s core business activities center on venue management, event promotion and production services.

