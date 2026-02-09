Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.5556.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADPT. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 34,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $644,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,187,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,178.40. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 308,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $5,216,346.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 296,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,735.81. This represents a 50.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,516,300 shares of company stock worth $26,337,061 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 867.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 593.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 21.48%.The firm had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — ADPT reported a $0.09 loss per share vs. a $0.19 consensus loss and revenue of $71.7M (up 51% YoY), which investors typically view as positive for growth outlook. Read More.

Q4 results beat expectations — ADPT reported a $0.09 loss per share vs. a $0.19 consensus loss and revenue of $71.7M (up 51% YoY), which investors typically view as positive for growth outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/target increase — JPMorgan raised its price target to $21 and maintained an overweight stance, implying meaningful upside versus recent levels and likely supporting buying interest. Read More.

Analyst upgrade/target increase — JPMorgan raised its price target to $21 and maintained an overweight stance, implying meaningful upside versus recent levels and likely supporting buying interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple analyst write-ups and coverage: Zacks and other outlets published detail and comparisons to estimates; consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with an average price target near the mid‑teens to low‑$20s — useful context but not a single catalyst. Read More.

Multiple analyst write-ups and coverage: Zacks and other outlets published detail and comparisons to estimates; consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with an average price target near the mid‑teens to low‑$20s — useful context but not a single catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and transcript are available for deeper review (management commentary and slide deck will guide whether revenue quality and guidance justify the rally). Read More.

Full earnings materials and transcript are available for deeper review (management commentary and slide deck will guide whether revenue quality and guidance justify the rally). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed this week — CEO Chad M. Robins and other insiders sold large blocks (CEO ~125k shares; other insider sales also reported). Large insider sales can pressure sentiment even when results are strong. Read More.

Significant insider selling disclosed this week — CEO Chad M. Robins and other insiders sold large blocks (CEO ~125k shares; other insider sales also reported). Large insider sales can pressure sentiment even when results are strong. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Company remains unprofitable with negative margins and a negative ROE; analysts still expect a full-year loss (consensus EPS negative), which leaves valuation and timing of profitability as ongoing investor concerns. Read More.

Company remains unprofitable with negative margins and a negative ROE; analysts still expect a full-year loss (consensus EPS negative), which leaves valuation and timing of profitability as ongoing investor concerns. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in this batch is effectively zero/unchanged and shows no immediate short‑squeeze dynamics; days‑to‑cover computed as 0.0, so short interest is not a current market driver. (Item flagged in recent data feeds.)

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

