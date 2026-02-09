Analyzing Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND – Get Free Report) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Generation Next Franchise Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Generation Next Franchise Brands alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Generation Next Franchise Brands and Stran & Company, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Next Franchise Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stran & Company, Inc. 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

Given Generation Next Franchise Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Generation Next Franchise Brands is more favorable than Stran & Company, Inc..

This table compares Generation Next Franchise Brands and Stran & Company, Inc.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Next Franchise Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stran & Company, Inc. $82.65 million 0.40 -$4.14 million ($0.09) -19.89

Generation Next Franchise Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stran & Company, Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Generation Next Franchise Brands and Stran & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Next Franchise Brands N/A N/A N/A Stran & Company, Inc. -1.38% -5.05% -2.88%

About Generation Next Franchise Brands

(Get Free Report)

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. engages in the development and operation of retail platforms and related technology through franchise, licensing, wholesale, and corporate-owned business models. It operates through the following segments: Reis & Irvy’s; Print Mates, Inc.; and 19 Degrees, Inc. The Reis & Irvy’s, Inc. segment represents the sale of frozen yogurt and ice cream robots, franchise fees, royalties, location fees, and product rebates. The Print Mates, Inc. offers instant printing of photographs from touchscreen kiosks. The 19 Degrees, Inc. acts as a management company for 19 Degrees Corporate Service, LLC. The company was founded by Nicholas Yates on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Stran & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of promotional marketing and branded merchandise services. It offers promotional product, custom manufacturing, custom packaging, warehousing, and program management. The company was founded by Andrew Shape and Andrew Stranberg in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Next Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Next Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.