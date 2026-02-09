HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on HubSpot from $465.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $612.00 to $517.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.13.

HUBS opened at $232.36 on Friday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $223.01 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,904.50, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.01.

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 487,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,850,422.72. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total transaction of $200,166.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,423.19. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,604. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in HubSpot by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $48,548,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 34.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $2,079,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

