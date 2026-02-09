Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Up 2.2%

GPMT stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.19.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -13.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

GPMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Compass Point set a $2.50 price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc is a specialty finance company that invests directly in commercial real estate debt. The company focuses on originating, acquiring and managing senior preferred and mezzanine loans secured by income-producing real estate across diverse property types, including multifamily, office, industrial and retail assets. Granite Point Mortgage Trust operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), providing investors with exposure to floating-rate commercial mortgage loan investments.

Granite Point’s investment strategy centers on structuring loans to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns, with portfolio allocations spanning senior loans, B-notes and mezzanine financings.

