Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on shares of Owlet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Owlet in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Get Owlet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Owlet

Insider Activity at Owlet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jonathan Harris sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $30,805.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 264,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,398.68. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWLT. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,653,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Owlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Owlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Owlet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 121,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owlet Price Performance

OWLT stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. Owlet has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owlet will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Owlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owlet Baby Care, Inc is a consumer health technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of smart baby monitoring products. The company’s flagship device, the Owlet Smart Sock, is a wearable monitor that tracks a newborn’s heart rate and oxygen saturation levels and transmits real-time data to a mobile app. Owlet has since expanded its product suite to include the Owlet Cam, an HD video monitor with audio and motion alerts, and the Dream Sock, a non-wearable device that collects sleep metrics to help parents understand and improve their baby’s rest patterns.

Founded in 2013 by engineer and father Kurt Workman, Owlet is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.