Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $200.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $216.00 target price on shares of Icon in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Icon from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

Get Icon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Icon

Icon Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icon

Shares of ICLR opened at $150.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.27 and a 200-day moving average of $177.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27. Icon has a 1 year low of $125.10 and a 1 year high of $211.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Icon by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,576,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in Icon by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 247,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,025,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Icon

(Get Free Report)

Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon’s service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.