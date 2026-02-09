iRadimed (IRMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect iRadimed to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $21.5970 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

iRadimed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $95.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average is $82.81. iRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $104.93.

iRadimed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRadimed

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRadimed

In other iRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $503,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,262,500 shares in the company, valued at $227,720,625. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Glenn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $1,459,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,248.98. The trade was a 67.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,287,900. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in iRadimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of iRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in iRadimed by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth $1,210,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on IRMD shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised iRadimed to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm set a $90.00 target price on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of iRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRadimed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

About iRadimed

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company’s core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

