Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms have commented on HELE. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Helen of Troy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th.

HELE stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.04). Helen of Troy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 43.97%.The business had revenue of $512.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.75 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.530-1.030 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 386.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 616,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 490,031 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 159.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 747,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after buying an additional 458,979 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 515,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares during the period. M&G PLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth $8,951,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 306,708 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

