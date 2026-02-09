Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.9444.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Tenable from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tenable from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $260.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $2,854,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tenable by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,092,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,768,000 after buying an additional 2,369,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,983,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,237,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,792,000 after purchasing an additional 904,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,675,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after purchasing an additional 833,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable’s product suite is Nessus, one of the industry’s most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

