ICON Reaches Market Cap of $44.45 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, ICON has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $44.45 million and approximately $38.37 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,104,373,329 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,400,335 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,104,346,632.2204576 with 1,089,337,192.5344315 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.04339339 USD and is up 7.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $27,441,889.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

