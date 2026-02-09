Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 95.1% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 216.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Regal Rexnord this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 35,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $5,253,697.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 103,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,096,904.40. The trade was a 25.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,060. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 5.9%

NYSE RRX opened at $211.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $213.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.33.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

