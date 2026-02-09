AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives $110.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $107.00 price target on AAR in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of AAR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th.

Get AAR alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAR

AAR Stock Up 6.0%

AIR stock opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. AAR has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $113.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.23.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. AAR had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $795.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AAR will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sarah Louise Flanagan sold 10,750 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $1,167,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,978.88. This trade represents a 24.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 4,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $455,961.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,304.25. This trade represents a 13.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,517,090. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 144.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,486,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,319,000 after purchasing an additional 878,188 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AAR by 709.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,780,000 after purchasing an additional 427,906 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,154,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 311,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,229,000 after buying an additional 281,871 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AAR by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,917,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,927,000 after buying an additional 188,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.