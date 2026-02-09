Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB) Receives $27.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.2222.

Several research analysts have commented on CURB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Curbline Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Curbline Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $27.00 target price on Curbline Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Curbline Properties by 393.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 28.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Curbline Properties by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of NYSE CURB opened at $25.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 0.48. Curbline Properties has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Curbline Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

