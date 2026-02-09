Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB) Receives $27.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.2222.
Several research analysts have commented on CURB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Curbline Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Curbline Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $27.00 target price on Curbline Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Curbline Properties
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curbline Properties
Curbline Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CURB opened at $25.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 0.48. Curbline Properties has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Curbline Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Curbline Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.
About Curbline Properties
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Curbline Properties
- The day the gold market broke
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.