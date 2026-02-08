SPC Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF $JPEF

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ JPEF opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $55.46 and a 1 year high of $76.28.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5228 per share. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

