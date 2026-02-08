Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Lowers Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,061 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 934.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIVO opened at $47.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $47.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a $0.1826 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

