Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF $RYLD Position Increased by Palacios Wealth Management LLC

Palacios Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares during the quarter. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Palacios Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $595,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 116,453 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $511,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 527,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of RYLD opened at $15.68 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.1573 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This is an increase from Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE Russell 2000 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index along with call options for the underlying index. RYLD was launched on Apr 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.