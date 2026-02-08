Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF $RYLD Position Increased by Palacios Wealth Management LLC

Palacios Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares during the quarter. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Palacios Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $595,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 116,453 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $511,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 527,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 2.6%
Shares of RYLD opened at $15.68 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile
The Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE Russell 2000 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index along with call options for the underlying index. RYLD was launched on Apr 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
