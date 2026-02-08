Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Position Boosted by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 2.6% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.56.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $182.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

