Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.24 and traded as high as C$1.33. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 1,109,804 shares changing hands.

Alphamin Resources Stock Up 2.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.10.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp. in October 2008. Alphamin Resources Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Grand Baie, Mauritius.

