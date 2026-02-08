Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 208.81 and traded as high as GBX 214. Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 214, with a volume of 40,253 shares.

Helios Underwriting Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. The firm has a market cap of £150.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 208.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 211.72.

Insider Activity at Helios Underwriting

In other news, insider Nigel Hanbury bought 92,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of £210.04 per share, for a total transaction of £19,512,716. Company insiders own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates. Its portfolio provides property insurance and reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Hampden Underwriting Plc and changed its name to Helios Underwriting Plc in January 2014.

