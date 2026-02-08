Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.2850. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $0.3598, with a volume of 3,200 shares traded.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Stock Up 14.7%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

Get Skkynet Cloud Systems alerts:

About Skkynet Cloud Systems

(Get Free Report)

Skkynet Cloud Systems specializes in secure, real-time data communications for industrial and enterprise applications. The company’s technology is built around a high-performance publish-subscribe architecture, designed to connect devices, sensors and enterprise systems over both cloud and on-premises deployments. By enabling seamless data flow across firewalls, Skkynet addresses the growing demand for reliable machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity.

The company’s flagship offerings include SkkyHub, a cloud-based messaging platform, and DataHub, an on-site software solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.