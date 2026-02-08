Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,921.59 and traded as high as $3,970.00. Givaudan shares last traded at $3,970.00, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,921.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,142.07.

Givaudan SA is a Swiss-based global leader in the creation of flavors and fragrances, serving customers across the food, beverage, consumer goods and fine fragrance industries. Established in 1895 and headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland, the company combines scientific research, culinary art and creative design to develop sensory solutions that enhance taste and scent experiences.

In its flavor division, Givaudan works closely with food and beverage manufacturers to formulate ingredients ranging from sweet and savory tastes to functional and natural extracts.

