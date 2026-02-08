Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and traded as high as $25.02. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 27,257 shares.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Heidelberg Materials in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heidelberg Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS: HDELY) is a global building materials company based in Germany that produces and supplies a broad range of construction materials and related services. Its core products include cement, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), ready-mixed concrete and asphalt, which are used in infrastructure, commercial and residential construction projects. The company also provides complementary products and technical services such as admixtures, precast concrete components and logistics support to construction customers and industrial clients.

The business operates across multiple regions worldwide, serving customers in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

