TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.53 and traded as high as C$6.80. TDb Split shares last traded at C$6.80, with a volume of 24,641 shares trading hands.

TDb Split Stock Up 3.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 764.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.58.

About TDb Split

The investment objectives with respect to the Class A shares are as follows:1. to provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly cash dividends in the amount of $0.05 per Class A share when the net asset value per unit exceeds $12.50; and 2. to permit such holders to participate in all growth in the net asset value of the Company above $10.00 per unit. TDb Split Corp.

