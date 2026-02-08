Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Acquired by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,440 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481,030 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 109,691,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,187,000 after buying an additional 4,920,805 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34,510.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,764,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,198,000 after buying an additional 3,753,737 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,792.4% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,337,000 after buying an additional 1,939,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestwell Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,986,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

