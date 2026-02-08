Post Holdings, Inc. $POST Holdings Lowered by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $96,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in Post by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Post by 39.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,658 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $160,312.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,230.29. This trade represents a 12.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.93 per share, for a total transaction of $176,274.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,949.46. This trade represents a 6.06% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 14.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Stock Performance

Post stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.44. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.07 and a 1-year high of $119.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average of $104.15.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore dropped their price objective on Post from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Post from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Post News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Post this week:

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company’s principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

