Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 23,543 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.3% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $59,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the third quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:CRM opened at $191.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.12 and a 1-year high of $333.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.22.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.57.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,994,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. The trade was a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 139,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,803,314.90. This trade represents a 49.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Featured Articles

