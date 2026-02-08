Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $39.88 Million Stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,273 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $39,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FWONK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Price Performance

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $109.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 109.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average is $97.59.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $8,098,815.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,147,814.20. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,163 shares of company stock worth $35,621,255. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ: FWONK) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world’s largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

