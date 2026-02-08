Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Sells 12,715 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF $EYLD

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS lowered its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,715 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 71,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 38.3%

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $1.0435 dividend. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This is an increase from Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

(Free Report)

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.