SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 44,242 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,242 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIVO. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 440,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,611,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,026,000 after buying an additional 219,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $235,000.

DIVO opened at $47.11 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1826 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

