Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.6667.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Camping World from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

Get Camping World alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CWH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camping World Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 7.1% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH opened at $13.65 on Friday. Camping World has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -53.76%.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.