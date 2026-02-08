Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.6667.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Camping World from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.
Shares of CWH opened at $13.65 on Friday. Camping World has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -53.76%.
Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.
Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.
