9,611 Shares in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF $PEZ Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,540,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 192.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock opened at $106.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average of $101.26. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $110.43.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States consumer companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including retail, automotive, leisure and recreation, media and real estate.

