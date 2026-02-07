Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Vantage Drilling Co. (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Vantage Drilling shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Vantage Drilling Trading Down 100.0%

Get Vantage Drilling alerts:

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The offshore driller reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a net margin of 56.97% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter.

About Vantage Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Vantage Drilling International, trading on the OTCMKTS under the symbol VTGDF, is a Bermuda‐incorporated offshore drilling contractor that owns and operates a fleet of floating drilling rigs. The company specializes in contract drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and gas sector. Its operations encompass drilling program planning, rig mobilization, drilling operations management and well construction support, leveraging a blend of engineering expertise and technical rig capabilities to meet client requirements in challenging offshore environments.

The company’s rig fleet includes both mid-water floaters and deepwater units equipped to handle exploration and development drilling in water depths ranging from several hundred to several thousand feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.