AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.50 and traded as high as $3.61. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 4,160 shares trading hands.

AirBoss of America Trading Up 0.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

About AirBoss of America

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp. is a manufacturer specializing in custom-engineered rubber and polymer products for industrial, commercial and defense applications. The company operates two primary business segments: Rubber Solutions, which supplies proprietary compounds for tire retreading, specialty hoses and molded rubber goods; and Chemical Solutions, which produces performance chemicals used in oilfield, mining, agricultural and infrastructure markets.

Within its Rubber Solutions segment, AirBoss develops bespoke rubber formulations for automotive aftermarkets, off-road mining equipment, and industrial machinery applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.