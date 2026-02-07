AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.50 and traded as high as $3.61. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 4,160 shares trading hands.
AirBoss of America Trading Up 0.1%
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp. is a manufacturer specializing in custom-engineered rubber and polymer products for industrial, commercial and defense applications. The company operates two primary business segments: Rubber Solutions, which supplies proprietary compounds for tire retreading, specialty hoses and molded rubber goods; and Chemical Solutions, which produces performance chemicals used in oilfield, mining, agricultural and infrastructure markets.
Within its Rubber Solutions segment, AirBoss develops bespoke rubber formulations for automotive aftermarkets, off-road mining equipment, and industrial machinery applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AirBoss of America
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.