Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $128.04 and traded as high as $143.45. Intercontinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $142.8350, with a volume of 167,642 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IHG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Trading Up 1.2%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 525.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

Intercontinental Hotels Group plc (IHG) is a multinational hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. The company operates across full-service luxury and upscale segments as well as midscale and extended-stay categories, providing lodging, food and beverage, meeting and event services, and related guest amenities. IHG’s business model emphasizes brand franchising and management agreements, while retaining ownership or direct investments in a smaller portion of its global property portfolio.

IHG’s brand portfolio spans global and regional names designed to serve different traveler needs and market segments.

