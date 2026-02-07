CDT Equity (NASDAQ:CDT) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.9110 and last traded at $1.01. 246,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,186,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CDT Equity in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CDT Equity has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.80.

CDT Equity (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($13.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CDT Equity stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 107,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 28.28% of CDT Equity as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

