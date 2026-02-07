QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 478.45 and traded as high as GBX 498.60. QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 481.40, with a volume of 2,579,900 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 520 to GBX 550 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 585 to GBX 635 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 576.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 465.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 478.26. The stock has a market cap of £2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 14.20 earnings per share for the quarter. QinetiQ Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities analysts expect that QinetiQ Group plc will post 26.1405108 EPS for the current year.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

