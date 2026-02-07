Cantor Equity Partners V (NASDAQ:CEPV) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Cantor Equity Partners V Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.20. 193,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 101,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Cantor Equity Partners V in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They set a “sell (e)” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cantor Equity Partners V to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantor Equity Partners V currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Cantor Equity Partners V Trading Down 0.2%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantor Equity Partners V

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners V during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners V during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000.

About Cantor Equity Partners V

Cantor Equity Partners V (NASDAQ: CEPV) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to raise capital through a public offering and complete a business combination with one or more operating companies. Like other SPACs, its primary purpose is to identify and acquire a privately held company, enabling that business to become publicly listed through a merger rather than a traditional initial public offering.

The company’s core activities include managing the proceeds from its IPO held in a trust account, conducting diligence on potential target companies, negotiating a definitive business combination agreement, and seeking shareholder approval for transactions.

