Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.08 and traded as high as C$16.27. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$16.24, with a volume of 15,952 shares changing hands.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41. The company has a market cap of C$488.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.09.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$72.54 million during the quarter. Melcor Developments had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3613596 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melcor Developments Announces Dividend

About Melcor Developments

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is currently 23.96%.

(Get Free Report)

Melcor Developments Ltd is a real estate development and asset management company. It develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses. Its divisions include Community Development, which is engaged in acquiring raw land and planning residential communities and commercial developments; Property Development, which is engaged in project managing development, leasing, and construction of commercial properties; Investment Properties operates a portfolio of commercial and residential properties, focused on property improvements and capital appreciation; the REIT, which is engaged in acquiring and owning leasable office, retail, industrial and residential sites; Recreation Property and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.