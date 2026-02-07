Croda International (LON:CRDA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,709.19 and traded as high as GBX 2,860. Croda International shares last traded at GBX 2,845, with a volume of 365,051 shares trading hands.

CRDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,100 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,000 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,112.50.

The firm has a market cap of £4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,740.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,709.52.

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world. Sustainability is a core part of the Groups strategy with a commitment to be Climate, Land and People positive by 2030.

