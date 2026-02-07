BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.38 and traded as high as $45.15. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $43.81, with a volume of 254,448 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BJRI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a market cap of $930.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BJ’s Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Brian S. Krakower sold 8,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $317,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,640.49. This represents a 64.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,665,000 after purchasing an additional 640,648 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 576.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,451,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,326,000 after buying an additional 1,237,383 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 48.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 935,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after acquiring an additional 306,930 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after acquiring an additional 62,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 593,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc is a publicly traded casual dining chain known for its deep‐dish pizzas, California‐style thin crust offerings and in‐house craft beer selections. Operating under the BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse brand, the company combines a microbrewery concept with full‐service dining, offering an extensive menu that includes appetizers, salads, pasta dishes, sandwiches and the signature Pizookie dessert.

Founded in 1978 in Orange County, California, BJ’s Restaurants began as BJ’s Chicago Pizzeria, bringing a Chicago‐style pizza experience to the West Coast.

