Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.62 and traded as high as $63.86. Konami shares last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

Konami Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.82.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation is a Tokyo-based entertainment conglomerate best known for its video game development and publishing operations. The company designs, produces and distributes software for consoles, personal computers and mobile devices, including high-profile franchises in action, sports and simulation genres. Konami also owns and operates amusement machines, pachinko and slot machines for gaming halls in Japan and overseas, leveraging its long history in mechanical and digital gaming devices.

In its digital entertainment segment, Konami publishes flagship titles such as Metal Gear Solid, Castlevania, Silent Hill and the Pro Evolution Soccer series.

