Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.21. 315,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 226,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $704.29 million, a PE ratio of 70.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bioventus had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $138.65 million during the quarter.

Bioventus, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, is a global medical device company specializing in orthobiologic solutions aimed at accelerating healing and improving patient outcomes in musculoskeletal conditions. The company develops and commercializes a portfolio of non‐surgical therapies designed to address bone healing, osteoarthritis pain management and soft tissue repair. Its flagship EXOGEN® Ultrasound Bone Healing System utilizes low‐intensity pulsed ultrasound technology to stimulate bone growth and has been widely used in the management of delayed fractures and nonunions.

